Jake Gyllenhaal says crush on Jennifer Aniston made it difficult to work together

The duo, that worked together in the romantic-comedy drama 'The Good Girl,' had huge chemistry on the sets

Jake Gyllenhaal came forth reveaking that his massive crush on Jennifer Aniston made it really difficult for him to shoot intimate scenes with her.

The duo, that worked together in the romantic-comedy drama The Good Girl, had huge chemistry on the sets.

Revealing the same, Gyllennhaal said on The Howard Stern Show, “[Filming the intimate scenes] was torture, yes it was,” Gyllenhaal said on the show as he laughed.

“But it was also not torture. I mean, come on, it was like a mix of both," he added.

“Weirdly, love scenes are awkward, because there are maybe 30, 50 people watching it? That doesn’t turn me on,” the actor continued.

“It’s oddly mechanical. And also it’s a dance, you’re choreographing for a camera. You can get in it, but it’s like a fight scene, you have to choreograph those scenes.”

The Brokeback Mountain actor also shared that a certain method was used that involved a pillow. “The pillow technique was used,” he said. “That was just preemptive and used generally always when actually in a horizontal place in that movie.”

He said, “I think that was actually a Jennifer suggestion. She was very kind to suggest it before we began. She was like, ‘I’m putting a pillow here.’ “