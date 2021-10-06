 
Wednesday Oct 06 2021
Web Desk

'Supergirl' star Melissa Benoist says social media damaging to young people's mental health

Web Desk

Wednesday Oct 06, 2021

Supergirl star Melissa Benoist says social media damaging to young peoples mental health

During a Senate Commerce subcommittee hearing, whistleblower Frances Haugen called for transparency about how Facebook entices users to keep scrolling, creating ample opportunity for advertisers to reach them.

U.S. lawmakers pounded Facebook (FB.O) on Tuesday, accusing CEO Mark Zuckerberg of pushing for higher profits while being cavalier about user safety, and they demanded regulators investigate whistleblower accusations that the social media company harms children's mental health and stokes divisions.

Melissa Benoist took to Instagram react  to the revelations made by Frances Haugen during her testimony.

"Not surprising that social media platform are damaging to young people's (and frankly all of our) mental health," she wrote on her Instagram story.

