Victoria Beckham's son Brooklyn mocked by Piers Morgan for his cooking segment

Piers Morgan did not stop making controversial comments about celebrities as he took a swipe at David and Victoria Beckham's son Brooklyn for his ‘pointless’ cooking segment on Wednesday.

The former Good Morning Britain (GMB) presenter didn’t mince his words after seeing Brooklyn Beckham’s cooking segments on the Today Show over in the US, branding the whole shebang ‘pointless’.



Victoria and David Beckham’s eldest son made two appearances on the morning programme where he rustled up an English breakfast sandwich consisting of bacon, egg and sausage, before later taking on steak quesadillas.

Many views were confused by the 22-year-old's stint in the kitchen, with some wondering whether it was a joke. But Piers was more savage.

Sharing a clip of Brooklyn in action, he tweeted: ‘Worst, most unutterably pointless segment in morning television history?’

Before Brooklyn demonstrated how to make the sausage, bacon and egg sandwich he told Today Show hosts Hoda Kotb and Carson Dal that cooking is ‘something I love doing’.



During the segment, Brooklyn was quizzed on whether he grew up eating the breakfast sandwich, to which he responded: ‘Yeah, so, my great-grandma taught me how to make this so it’s really special to me.’



Victoria's son Brooklyn Beckham then assembled the bap and explained: ‘I first put the sausage, bacon and then the egg. I always like to squish it down a bit.’