Prince Harry and Megan Markle's New York visit fails to impress royal fans

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who recently visited New York, seemingly failed to get a lot of traction from their much-hyped trip.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who moved to California after quitting royal jobs last year, recently spent three days in New York where the couple conducted a number of official engagments.

Russell Myers, a royal expert, told the podcast Pod Save The Queen: "I was really interested in what traction this got in the States and the only thing I've seen that was banding around Twitter was the New York Post taking a swipe at them for rolling up in town in a load of gas-guzzling vehicles, big old security detail."

Russell went on to say that the Sussexes might not be "as adored in the United States as we were first thinking."

Harry and Meghan left UK soon after stepping down as senior working members of the Royal Family last year in march.

Prince Harry "wanted out of the Royal Family" long before he stepped down as a senior royal last year, but "didn't know how to leave," according to a royal expert.

