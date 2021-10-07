Justin Bieber hints to start a family with wife Hailey Bieber in new Amazon doc

Justin Bieber eyed to become a dad with wife Hailey Baldwin in his Amazon Prime documentary 'Justin Bieber: Our World'.

The 27 -year-old Canadian pop star opened up about parenting plans with his model wife Hailey Bieber in a preview of the doc as he chat with his wife of three years about the future.

The documentary is composed of footage leading to Bieber's 2020 New Year’s Eve concert atop the roof of the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, which marked the entertainer's first full concert outing in three years.

In the doc, Justin and his 24-year-old sweetheart are seen discussing the forthcoming year when she asks him where his focus was for the forthcoming year.

The Yummy singer responded as saying that he was looking 'to continue to set goals and have fun doing them, make sure I put family first ... and hopefully we will squish out a nugget.'

Hailey and Justin caused a speculative stir last month when Bieber was seen patting his wife's stomach on the red carpet at the Met Gala at New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art.