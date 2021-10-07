 
entertainment
Thursday Oct 07 2021
Web Desk

Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel in search of buyer for their Hidden Hills mansion

Web Desk

Thursday Oct 07, 2021

During the pandemic, the family has been spending more time at their Montana residence

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel have decided to sell their mansion in Hidden Hills.

The couple is giving off their property for a whopping $35 million. According to sources, this is because they rarely spend time in Los Angeles anymore.

The property listing is being handled by Justin Paul Huchel and Drew Fenton of Hilton & Hyland, The Wall Street Journal reported.

"They're rarely in L.A. and are happy to live in Montana," a source close to the couple stated. "They also still have a place on the East Coast."

According to the Wall Street Journal, the 10-acre property is located in a cul-de-sac and features a 13,000 square-foot Spanish-style mansion.

It has seven bedrooms, a screening room and a gym, in addition to a guest house, tennis court and massive pool.

Timberlake bought the property, portions of which previously belonged to 1930s and '40s actor Errol Flynn, in 2002, per the outlet, and purchased surrounding land from Helen Hunt.

During the pandemic, the family has been spending more time at their Montana residence.

