Joaquin Phoenix is open to making a ‘Joker’ sequel

Hollywood star Joaquin Phoenix is not ruling out the idea of a Joker sequel just yet.

During an interview with The Playlist, the actor said that he is open to the idea of a sequel for the 2019-Todd Phillips film in which played the DC mega villain.

"I mean, I dunno. From when we were shooting, we started to — you know, uhh, this is an interesting guy," he said.

"There are some things we could do with this guy and could [explore] further. But as to whether we actually will? I don't know,” he went on to say.

Rumours have been making rounds online regarding a Joker sequel since quite some time now.

The Hollywood Reporter reported in November 2019 that a sequel was on the way following the film’s massive success, racking up over $1billion.

"As the movie keeps raking in money overseas, Phillips is in talks to reprise his role as director for a second Joker outing (he and Scott Silver, who penned the gritty Joker screenplay, will write the follow-up)," the portal reported.

That being said, it has yet to be officially announced if a sequel is in the works or not.