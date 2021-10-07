 
entertainment
Thursday Oct 07 2021
By
Web Desk

Joaquin Phoenix is open to making a ‘Joker’ sequel

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 07, 2021

Joaquin Phoenix is open to making a ‘Joker’ sequel
Joaquin Phoenix is open to making a ‘Joker’ sequel 

Hollywood star Joaquin Phoenix is not ruling out the idea of a Joker sequel just yet.

During an interview with The Playlist, the actor said that he is open to the idea of a sequel for the 2019-Todd Phillips film in which played the DC mega villain.

"I mean, I dunno. From when we were shooting, we started to — you know, uhh, this is an interesting guy," he said.

"There are some things we could do with this guy and could [explore] further. But as to whether we actually will? I don't know,” he went on to say.

Rumours have been making rounds online regarding a Joker sequel since quite some time now.

The Hollywood Reporter reported in November 2019 that a sequel was on the way following the film’s massive success, racking up over $1billion.

"As the movie keeps raking in money overseas, Phillips is in talks to reprise his role as director for a second Joker outing (he and Scott Silver, who penned the gritty Joker screenplay, will write the follow-up)," the portal reported.

That being said, it has yet to be officially announced if a sequel is in the works or not.

More From Entertainment:

William felt relieved after Harry stepped down from royal duties, says author

William felt relieved after Harry stepped down from royal duties, says author
Rami Malek offered to babysit Kate Middleton and Prince William’s kids

Rami Malek offered to babysit Kate Middleton and Prince William’s kids
Scott Disick back on the dating front after sudden split from Amelia Hamlin

Scott Disick back on the dating front after sudden split from Amelia Hamlin
Miley Cyrus' ex-girlfriend Kaitlynn Carter gives birth

Miley Cyrus' ex-girlfriend Kaitlynn Carter gives birth

Singer Tina Turner sells music rights to BMG

Singer Tina Turner sells music rights to BMG
'James Bond' star Daniel Craig leaves his mark on Hollywood Walk of Fame

'James Bond' star Daniel Craig leaves his mark on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Camila Cabello details how Shawn Mendes helps her through bouts of anxiety

Camila Cabello details how Shawn Mendes helps her through bouts of anxiety

Kelly Clarkson’s ex-husband mistakenly thinks he could still get Montana ranch

Kelly Clarkson’s ex-husband mistakenly thinks he could still get Montana ranch
Jay-Z-produced Netflix western stresses on representation

Jay-Z-produced Netflix western stresses on representation

Justin Bieber hints to start a family with wife Hailey Bieber in new Amazon doc

Justin Bieber hints to start a family with wife Hailey Bieber in new Amazon doc
Billie Eilish delights fans as she announces Australian dates for her Happier Than Ever tour

Billie Eilish delights fans as she announces Australian dates for her Happier Than Ever tour

Latest

view all