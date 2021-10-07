The royal family’s income sources exposed: source

Experts have finally uncovered the true income sources of Queen Elizabeth and the rest of her family.



The entirety of Queen Elizabeth’s fortune and sources of income have been difficult to unearth during the course of history due to existing laws and legal loopholes.

While they are partially funded by taxpayer pounds, their entire revenue system is much more complex and includes many tapped streams, some of which the public is not even aware of.

Most of the avenues also have their own rules, thus making them all extremely difficult to bring to public attention.





Primary Funding:

The monarchy is primarily funded by several streams of revenue, from both public to private but the most noteworthy are the Sovereign Grant and Privy Purse.

The Sovereign Grant is made up of a collective income the Crown Estate generates during the course of a year.

According to the royal website, “The Crown Estate belongs to the reigning monarch 'in right of the Crown', that is, it is owned by the monarch for the duration of their reign, by virtue of their accession to the throne.”

”But it is not the private property of the monarch — it cannot be sold by the monarch, nor do revenues from it belong to the monarch."

For e.g. the fiscal year of March 21st 2020 ended up funding the monarchy with a total of £514 million, with over £349 million more in profit alone.

Out of this, the royal family is given a lump sum of 25% out of all accumulated income, making the Sovereign Grant. The rest goes to the British Treasury.

The latest Grant was roughly worth £88 million and is to be used only for official expenses, including payroll, official royal events, travel and security.

The Queen and her family’s personal expenses are supported by another allowance package made up of the Duchy of Lancaster, or also known as the Privy Purse. On average the estate can rake up approximately £22 million.

The Queen also has her own personal assets, passed down via the generations.

She outright owns both the Sandringham and Balmoral Estates, an extensive art collection and jewels that were passed down via the generations.

However, with most being kept private, it is hard to estimate her net worth based on these artefacts alone.





Secondary Funding:

There are also other private revenue streams, including the Ducky of Cornwall estate that easily granted Prince Charles £21.6 million in 2019.

He, both, uses this for himself and also supports his children, and by extension their families as well.