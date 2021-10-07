Prince William, Kate Middleton urged to leave Kensington bubble and ‘earn own income’

Anti-monarchist supporters urge Prince William and Kate Middleton to quit their Kensington Palace life and finally “earn their own income.”



The CEO of Republic Graham Smith made this claim and even urged the Cambridges to follow the lead set out by Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

He expressed his thoughts during an interview with Express where he was even quoted saying, “There is absolutely no reason why Kate and William can't go off and earn their own way. I am sure they would be absolutely fine financially, they have millions in the bank already.”

“There is no justification whatsoever when we cannot even afford £20 a week for the most vulnerable in society that we give millions of pounds in subsidies and palatial homes to this one couple just simply because they are related to the Queen. There is simply no justification for it.”

While Mr Smith stands behind his claims and the legal decision to issue a £20universal credit cut, other experts are not as keen.

One Richard Fitzwilliams went as far as to defend Prince William and admitted, “William has established considerable public support for his role as our future king and his campaigns on mental health, to preserve endangered wildlife species and for the environment are excellent and his partnership with Kate, the future Queen Consort, is extremely popular.”