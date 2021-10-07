 
entertainment
Thursday Oct 07 2021
Prince George ‘suffering the most’ from Prince Harry, William rift: report

Thursday Oct 07, 2021

Prince William and Prince Harry recently came under fire for choosing to hurt Prince George as a result of their continued royal rift. 

This claim’s been made by none other than royal expert Neil Sean and in his interview with Express UK he weighed in on the one family member who’s bearing the brunt of Prince William and Prince Harry’s feud.

There he was even quoted saying, "According to a very good source, there is one member of the British Royal Family that truly does miss Prince Harry. The person is none other than the budding Prince George."

"We all fell in love with Prince George at the football earlier this year after he gleefully leapt into his mum's arms after that goal. You can see how close Prince George and Prince William are."

"I think that endeared a lot of people to the British monarchy. According to the source, Prince Harry and Prince George used to be very close."

"They also said that Prince George is at a bit of a loss as to why he can't make such contact with Prince Harry. Obviously, we do know that there is family fractions."

"You have got to be careful if you do Zoom or Skype or any of those social media platforms and what in fact you talk about. There is clearly lots of people still over here and that miss the fun and frivolity that he was as an uncle. It does appear that Prince George is certainly still one of his number one fans."

