Prince Harry gushes over daughter Lilibet, reads her bedtime stories

Duke 'has a real magic touch' when it comes to loving his daughter Lilibet

Prince Harry is a doting father to daughter Lilibet Diana and is often seen gushing over her.



As revealed by an insider, the Duke of Sussex reads bedtime stories to his little one and absolutely adores her.

“Harry adores Lili and loves reading her bedtime stories and rocking her to sleep,” a source close to the matter told Us Weekly. “He has a real magic touch.”

The insider noted that “every day just gets happier” for Harry and Meghan Markle and their 2-year-old son, Archie, with Lili at home, adding, “There’s just so much love and gratitude and they couldn’t ask for more.”

Shortly after her birth, Harry gave an update about Lilibet while speaking to Ed Sheeran.

He told Sheeran that having “two [kids] is definitely a juggle.”

The former military pilot went on to say, “She’s very chilled and seems happy to just sit there while Archie is running around like crazy. [We’ve] been very lucky so far.”