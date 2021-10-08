Selena Gomez, Chris Evans spark dating buzz

The duo has given birth to the rumour that they are romantically involved with each other

Selena Gomez and Chris Evans have given their fans a reason to believe that they are dating.



The duo has given birth to the rumour that they are romantically involved with each other.

It all started when the Marvel star started following Gomez on Instagram, bringing her into the small circle of 162 people that he follows.

Earlier, some eagle-eyed fans noticed that the two were spotted leaving the same studio in Los Angeles on October 1 and later, the same restaurant.

However, no pictures of their alleged outing have emerged as yet.

Gomez, on the other hand, is not following Evans back, although she once admitted having a crush on him.

When a fan asked her about who is her “number one celebrity crush,” she said, “I kind of have a crush on Chris Evans. Isn’t he cute? He’s very cute.”