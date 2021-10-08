Ben Affleck 'very happy in life' amid Jennifer Lopez romance

Ben Affleck seems to be content with his life at the moment.

During a screening of his upcoming film The Tender Bar, the Argo star spoke to Extra taking about how he has been feeling in his life.

"I'm very happy," he said.

"It is a very happy time in my life. Life is good. I love this movie, and The Last Duel, October 15, which I am really proud of."

While he is clearly content with his movies, the star also seemed to be happy with his current whirlwind romance with Jennifer Lopez.

While the couple is spending some time apart because of their busy s schedules sources have told People that they are headstrong on making their relationship work.

"They will see each other when they can," a source close to Lopez said last month.