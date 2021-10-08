Prince Charles to inherit legacy of utterly ‘tarnished crown’ after Queen escapes unscathed

Experts believe Prince Charles is on his way to inherit a rather tarnished crown due to the decade long scandals that have barely left the current monarch unscathed.



This claim has been made in an article where journalist Anna Issac argues, “While the queen remains personally popular, a series of public relations disasters has tarnished the rest of the royal family.”

“The controversies have not touched the queen, but they’re bound to make things more difficult for Charles, who will be subject to intense scrutiny from the moment he takes over.”

“The Prince of Wales lacks his mother’s knack for staying above the political fray. Elizabeth aggressively cultivated a reputation for impartiality.”