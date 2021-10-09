 
entertainment
Saturday Oct 09 2021
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry planning surprise return to the UK: report

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 09, 2021

Prince Harry had visited UK in July this year without Meghan Markle
Prince Harry had visited UK in July this year without Meghan Markle 

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may be heading back to the United Kingdom to surprise the British royal family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex could head to Kensington Palace later this month to attend a party in honour of the late Princess Diana, as per reports.

“No one knows what Harry’s decision is but there are rumblings that he may come with Meghan and their two children,” said a source to The Sun.

Speaking about the event, editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine, Ingrid Seward said: “You would have thought it would definitely be something Harry would really want to be at.”

"I can’t imagine anything less important for him because he would want to respect his mother,” she shared.

Prince Harry had visited UK in July this year for the statue unveiling of Princess Diana at Kensington Palace. 

More From Entertainment:

Daniel Craig sheds light on the one thing he will miss most about James Bond films

Daniel Craig sheds light on the one thing he will miss most about James Bond films

Dave Chappelle claps back at critics after transphobia allegations

Dave Chappelle claps back at critics after transphobia allegations
Odeon sells 1 million James Bond tickets in Britain and Ireland

Odeon sells 1 million James Bond tickets in Britain and Ireland
Riz Ahmed, wife Fatima Farheen Mirza turn heads at the BFI London Film Festival

Riz Ahmed, wife Fatima Farheen Mirza turn heads at the BFI London Film Festival

William Shatner set to become first 'Star Trek' actor heading to the stars

William Shatner set to become first 'Star Trek' actor heading to the stars
Khloe Kardashian flaunts her enviable fit physique in tiny outfit

Khloe Kardashian flaunts her enviable fit physique in tiny outfit
Adele brands former health secretary Matt Hancock ‘dirty sod’ over affair scandal

Adele brands former health secretary Matt Hancock ‘dirty sod’ over affair scandal
Madonna reveals she wanted to kill herself as she shares one of 'biggest regrets' of her career

Madonna reveals she wanted to kill herself as she shares one of 'biggest regrets' of her career
Kim Kardashian's new statement reveals she will continue with Kanye

Kim Kardashian's new statement reveals she will continue with Kanye
Prince Charles changes his mind to build a grand country house in Herefordshire

Prince Charles changes his mind to build a grand country house in Herefordshire
Jesy Nelson reacts to blackfishing claims

Jesy Nelson reacts to blackfishing claims
Amber Heard sheds lights on 'best 6 months of her life', shares sweet photo with daughter

Amber Heard sheds lights on 'best 6 months of her life', shares sweet photo with daughter

Latest

view all