Meghan Markle and Prince Harry planning surprise return to the UK: report

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may be heading back to the United Kingdom to surprise the British royal family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex could head to Kensington Palace later this month to attend a party in honour of the late Princess Diana, as per reports.

“No one knows what Harry’s decision is but there are rumblings that he may come with Meghan and their two children,” said a source to The Sun.

Speaking about the event, editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine, Ingrid Seward said: “You would have thought it would definitely be something Harry would really want to be at.”

"I can’t imagine anything less important for him because he would want to respect his mother,” she shared.

Prince Harry had visited UK in July this year for the statue unveiling of Princess Diana at Kensington Palace.