Saturday Oct 09 2021
Machine Gun Kelly shares upcoming album release plans

Saturday Oct 09, 2021

Machine Gun Kelly recently shed some light on his plans for a brand new album release.

The singer announced the news while speaking to Willie Geist on Sunday TODAY.

There he was quoted saying, “It feels like I got struck by lightning during that Tickets album, something happened to me and I haven't been the same since. I've realized something about myself — that it's dangerous.”

The Papercuts singer also went on to say, “Cause I'm not scared anymore, there's nothing holding me back from being my true self — and my true self can't be silenced, can't be restrained. It's a force, it's like a hurricane. Can't stop that, it just goes until it feels like stopping, and I don't feel like stopping anytime soon.”

Before concluding he added, “It feels more guitar-heavy for sure, lyrically it definitely goes deeper — but I never like to do anything the same. Every album is a juxtaposition of the last album. So I went and studied Tickets, and I heard the bright sound that I had, and for this album, I just turned the lights off.”

