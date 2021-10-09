Meghan and Harry 'feel blessed beyond words' raising Archie and baby Lilibet

The couple feel completely blessed and are in awe of their children

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry cannot help but gush over their small family.



The couple feels completely blessed and are in awe of their little ones.

According to an insider, Meghan and Harry are "so in awe … and feel blessed beyond words" raising Archie and his 4-month-old sister, Lilibet.

Shedding light on how the couple is parenting their two munchkins, the source added, “The Sussexes do have nannies to call on when their schedules get crazed, but they’re still extremely hands-on and try to keep the hired help to a minimum for the most part."

“It’s been easier for them with Lili in many ways, even though it’s twice the work, technically, because they’ve been able to use a lot of the techniques they learned with Archie and take care of things like feeding or bathing without too much fuss," the insider continued.

Talking about Harry being a doting father, the source shared, that the Duke is “the most caring dad,” saying, “It’s just paradise for Harry.”

A separate insider also shared that Harry is completely obsessed with baby Lilibet and even rocks her to sleep, while reading her bedtime stories.

“Harry adores Lili and loves reading her bedtime stories and rocking her to sleep,” a source close to the matter told Us Weekly. “He has a real magic touch.”