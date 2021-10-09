 
entertainment
Saturday Oct 09 2021
By
Web Desk

Meghan and Harry 'feel blessed beyond words' raising Archie and baby Lilibet

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 09, 2021

The couple feel completely blessed and are in awe of their children 

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry cannot help but gush over their small family.

The couple feels completely blessed and are in awe of their little ones. 

According to an insider, Meghan and Harry are "so in awe … and feel blessed beyond words" raising Archie and his 4-month-old sister, Lilibet.

Shedding light on how the couple is parenting their two munchkins, the source added, “The Sussexes do have nannies to call on when their schedules get crazed, but they’re still extremely hands-on and try to keep the hired help to a minimum for the most part."

“It’s been easier for them with Lili in many ways, even though it’s twice the work, technically, because they’ve been able to use a lot of the techniques they learned with Archie and take care of things like feeding or bathing without too much fuss," the insider continued.

Talking about Harry being a doting father, the source shared, that the Duke is “the most caring dad,” saying, “It’s just paradise for Harry.”

A separate insider also shared that Harry is completely obsessed with baby Lilibet and even rocks her to sleep, while reading her bedtime stories.

“Harry adores Lili and loves reading her bedtime stories and rocking her to sleep,” a source close to the matter told Us Weekly. “He has a real magic touch.”

More From Entertainment:

Machine Gun Kelly shares upcoming album release plans

Machine Gun Kelly shares upcoming album release plans
Ed Sheeran says he felt the ‘most human’ when proposing to his wife Cherry Seaborn

Ed Sheeran says he felt the ‘most human’ when proposing to his wife Cherry Seaborn
Italy to have 2022 Eurovision song contest in Turin this year

Italy to have 2022 Eurovision song contest in Turin this year

Justin Bieber unveils music video for new track ‘Ghost’

Justin Bieber unveils music video for new track ‘Ghost’
Kathryn Hahn’s Agatha Harkness to star in ‘WandaVision’ spinoff

Kathryn Hahn’s Agatha Harkness to star in ‘WandaVision’ spinoff

The Weeknd mirrors pal Angelina Jolie with new United Nations role

The Weeknd mirrors pal Angelina Jolie with new United Nations role

R. Kelly's victim wants him to show 'remorse and accountability'

R. Kelly's victim wants him to show 'remorse and accountability'

Letitia Wright under fire again for sharing anti-vax views on ‘Black Panther 2’ set

Letitia Wright under fire again for sharing anti-vax views on ‘Black Panther 2’ set
Kumail Nanjiani breaks silence on his 'viral' body transformation picture

Kumail Nanjiani breaks silence on his 'viral' body transformation picture

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry planning surprise return to the UK: report

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry planning surprise return to the UK: report

Justin Bieber subtly reveals he and wife Hailey might 'try for a baby in 2021'

Justin Bieber subtly reveals he and wife Hailey might 'try for a baby in 2021'
Daniel Craig sheds light on the one thing he will miss most about James Bond films

Daniel Craig sheds light on the one thing he will miss most about James Bond films

Latest

view all