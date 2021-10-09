 
Saturday Oct 09 2021
Cillian Murphy to play Oppenheimer in Christopher Nolan's movie

Saturday Oct 09, 2021

Cillian Murphy to play Oppenheimer in Christopher Nolans movie

Cillian Murphy will play J. Robert Oppenheimer, who is known as the "father of the atomic bomb" in an upcoming Christopher Nolan directorial film.

The film titled "Oppenheimer" is about the theoretical physicist is due to be released on July 2023.

The "Peaky Blinders" star earlier worked with Nolan in  Inception' and 'Dunkirk' director for 'Oppenheimer'

The film is based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning book 'American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer' by Kai Bird and the late Martin J. Sherwin.

The movie will be written and directed by Nolan, who will also produce alongside Emma Thomas and Atlas Entertainment’s Charles Roven.

