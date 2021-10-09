Kanye West leaves New York ahead of Kim Kardashian's SNL appearance

Kanye West has been helping her estranged wife Kim Kardashian prepare for her SNL appearance, according to reports.

Daily Mail reported that the rapper is "quietly advising" Kim, giving her notes on performance, her opening monologue even her costumes for the show.

The publication on Saturday reported that West was photographed walking through New York's JFK Airport ahead of the SNL show featuring Kim Kardashian.

It said the rapper was leaving New York.

Kim and Kanye, who have four children together, filed for divorce earlier this year after months of speculation that the couple were ending their almost seven-year marriage.

The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star filed documents through her lawyer Laura Wasser but the date of separation was not listed.

