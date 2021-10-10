Queen Elizabeth ‘sympathized’ with Princess Diana after Charles’s betrayal

Queen Elizabeth's support was leaning more towards her distressed daughter-in-law, Princess Diana

Queen Elizabeth had taken a more neutral stance during the tumultuous marriage between Prince Charles and Princess Diana.

However, behind closed doors, the monarch’s support was leaning more towards her distressed daughter-in-law.

According to royal author Matthew Dennison, Her Majesty was “sympathetic” towards the late Princess of Wales after her marriage with Charles hit the rocks.

"There’s no doubt that the queen was sympathetic to the Princess of Wales," Dennison told Fox News.

"But you know, people didn’t discuss mental health to the extent that we do today. And people’s knowledge of it was less. And of course, the queen, being a generation older than the Princess of Wales, had a very old-fashioned upbringing."

"It was a late-19th-century upbringing where you certainly didn’t talk about those things,” he added.