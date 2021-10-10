 
entertainment
Sunday Oct 10 2021
By
Web Desk

John Lennon remembered by Paul McCartney, Yoko Ono on 81st birthday

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 10, 2021

John Lennon [M] remembered by Paul McCartney [R], Yoko Ono [L] on 81st birthday
John Lennon [M] remembered by Paul McCartney [R], Yoko Ono [L] on 81st birthday 

British music legend Paul McCartney is remembering his late friend and bandmate John Lennon on his 81st birthday.

The late Beatles icon, who was killed at 40 in 1980, is being remembered by his widow Yoko Ono and McCartney.

Sharing a monochrome photo of the late music legend, McCartney wrote: "Happy Birthday thoughts for John.”

Ono took to Twitter to wish John and their son Sean on their birthdays.

"Happy Birthday John! Happy Birthday Sean! I love you!" she wrote.

Lennon, 40, was shot four times by a man named Mark Chapman outside his Dakota apartment building in the Upper West Side in New York City on December 8, 1980. The singer was accompanied by his wife Yoko Ono when the incident occurred.

Chapman after shooting Lennon had stayed at the scene reading a copy of The Catcher in the Rye by JD Salinger, until he was arrested upon the police’s arrival.

His killer, driven by the longing for notoriety, had initially been eligible for parole in 2000. He had disclosed in previous hearings how he still receives letters filled with grief he caused by taking the life of a beloved musician.

More From Entertainment:

David Harbour shares what fans can expect from ‘Stranger Things’ season 4

David Harbour shares what fans can expect from ‘Stranger Things’ season 4
Jesy Nelson breaks silence on 'blackfishing' allegations

Jesy Nelson breaks silence on 'blackfishing' allegations

Queen Elizabeth ‘sympathized’ with Princess Diana after Charles’s betrayal

Queen Elizabeth ‘sympathized’ with Princess Diana after Charles’s betrayal

Princess Diana’s character was a ‘challenge’ for Kristen Stewart

Princess Diana’s character was a ‘challenge’ for Kristen Stewart

Michael Keaton throws light on US opioid crisis in TV drama 'Dopesick'

Michael Keaton throws light on US opioid crisis in TV drama 'Dopesick'

Queen Elizabeth sends birthday greetings to cousin Prince Edward on 86th birthday

Queen Elizabeth sends birthday greetings to cousin Prince Edward on 86th birthday

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle may withdraw from their Netflix deal: expert

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle may withdraw from their Netflix deal: expert
Prince William thinks Prince Andrew's public image is a threat to royal family: report

Prince William thinks Prince Andrew's public image is a threat to royal family: report

Daniel Craig donates £10,000 to suicide prevention charity

Daniel Craig donates £10,000 to suicide prevention charity
Kanye West leaves New York ahead of Kim Kardashian's SNL appearance

Kanye West leaves New York ahead of Kim Kardashian's SNL appearance

Cillian Murphy to play Oppenheimer in Christopher Nolan's movie

Cillian Murphy to play Oppenheimer in Christopher Nolan's movie
Adele questioned 2017 Grammy win in ‘private conversations’ with Beyoncé

Adele questioned 2017 Grammy win in ‘private conversations’ with Beyoncé

Latest

view all