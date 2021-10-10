Kanye West unveils Donda Academy Prep School

Kanye West announces the official inauguration of his brand new Donda Prep School admissions in memory of his late mother Donda West.

The school’s mission statement on the website promises “a world-class education that includes a rigorous core curriculum, and an emphasis on sustainability, creativity, critical thinking and problem solving,” for the “next generation of leaders, thinkers, and innovators.”

The academy is also backed by Adidas and will also include junior Jalen Hooks as a member.

While speaking to Indianapolis about the opportunity, Hooks admitted to the outlet, “It's just one of those things you can't pass up.”

“It was more of a family decision, too. All of us just felt like it was a chance to reach my full potential and grow and get ready for the college level.”