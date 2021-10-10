 
Sunday Oct 10 2021
Kate Middleton’s poverty stricken beginnings unearthed: report

Sunday Oct 10, 2021

Kate Middleton has dived into her own family line, riddled with ancestral poverty, in an attempt to understand its correlation with better early childhood education.

The investigation is occurring in association with a 2020 Children’s project where children from nine months to age five will be monitored by key academics.

The findings from these children will help develop key formative education decisions that will help the community better cater to the leaders of tomorrow.

This project has been highlighted by royal editor Russell Myers who presented the findings from Kate’s family line and admitted they come from two major sectors of society.

During his interview on the Pod Save the Queen podcast Mr Myers admitted the Duchess’ family line includes labourers and coal miners.

He was also quoted saying, “What is interesting about it, of course, is she has come from a very working class background in generations before.”

“Her mothers family, Carole’s family ‒ the Goldsmiths ‒ came from real poverty, and on that lineage, they had coal miners, carpenters, labourers, shop workers among her ancestors.”

“So obviously very very different to her life now. And even her dad, his relatives had a far more comfortable upbringing. He [comes] from quite a wealthy family of wool merchants and I think there were solicitors and pilots within his lineage.”

However, the Duchess’ family line also includes countesses, earls and even a one-term prime minister for 1782 named William Petty FitzMaurice who was also the 1st Marquess of Lansdowne.

