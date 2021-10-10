Kate Middleton to make TV debut with top UK producers

Kate Middleton is currently holding talks with top UK producers and is even preparing for her own TV debut as part of an “important subject.”



A source close to The Daily Mail’s Eden Confidential brought this claim to light.

According to their findings, “Catherine is very interested in a programme. She thinks it could be a really significant way to explore an important subject.”

“She's been very impressed with William's efforts and knows how much he enjoyed making his Earthshot series.”

For those unversed, the Duchess’s ‘important conversations’ are being held with former Channel 4 commissioner David Glover.

He is the brains behind the hit TV show named Googlebox and according to experts, the 39-year-old royal is believed to have taken the inspiration from her own husband Prince William for this venture.

Given her interest in early childhood developments, it is safe to incur that most of her conversations revolve around that topic reportedly.