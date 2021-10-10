Kate Middleton, Emma Watson to announce winners at Earthshot Prize Awards

Kate Middleton and Emma Watson will announce winners of Earthshot Prize on October 18.

Hosted by Dermot O'Leary, the show would include performances from Coldplay, Ed Sheeran, Shawn Mendes, Lord KSI and Yemi Alade.



Britain’s Prince William launched a multi-million pound prize last year to encourage the world’s greatest problem-solvers to find answers to Earth’s biggest environmental problems, saying the planet was now at a tipping point.



The Earthshot Prize, described in its publicity as the “most prestigious environmental prize in history”, will be awarded to five winners a year over the next decade with the aim of producing at least 50 solutions to the world’s most pressing challenges.

