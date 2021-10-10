 
entertainment
Sunday Oct 10 2021
By
Web Desk

Ertugrul's Halime Sultan actress hits six million followers on Instagram

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 10, 2021

Esra Bilgic rose to global fame for her role in in hit Turkish TV series "Dirilis: Ertugrul".

She essayed the role of Halime Hatun, a Seljuk warrior and the wife of Ertugrul, in the Turkish drama.

The TV series was an instant hit and broke several records on YouTube.

Esra also has a large number of followers from Pakistan where her TV series is being aired with Urdu dubbing. The Turkish actress currently  crossed six million followers on Instagram as popularity continues to grow online.

She has also appeared in several Pakistani commercials . On The work front, Esra Bilgic's new TV show Kanunsuz Topraklar is being aired on a local TV channel in Turkey.

