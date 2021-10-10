 
entertainment
Sunday Oct 10 2021
By
Web Desk

Designers don't want to work with Meghan Markle, claims royal expert

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 10, 2021

Designers dont want to work with Meghan Markle, claims royal expert

A royal expert has claimed that  Meghan Markle has fallen out of favour” with some fashion houses.

Lady Colin Campbell, who has published eight books about the British royal family, said in her latest YouTube video ,“Meghan would have been somebody who the designers wanted to work with because she’s a good looking woman and she is high profile."

She added, “She is slim and an attractive woman. So of course when she was flavour of the month, they would have wanted to dress her and did want to dress her."

Lady Colin Campbell said “Not so much anymore, at least not the top of the line couturiers,” she added in her latest YouTube video."

Meghan Markle and her husband Prince Harry moved to the United States after stepping down from their royal duties to live financially independently life.

The couple recently welcomed their second child, a daughter, in the US.

More From Entertainment:

Ertugrul's Halime Sultan actress hits six million followers on Instagram

Ertugrul's Halime Sultan actress hits six million followers on Instagram

'No Time to Die' debuts slightly behind expectations with $56 million

'No Time to Die' debuts slightly behind expectations with $56 million
Jennifer Lopez avoids sharing pictures with Ben Affleck on social media

Jennifer Lopez avoids sharing pictures with Ben Affleck on social media
Ed Sheeran, Shawn Mendes will perform at Prince William's Earthshot Prize Awards

Ed Sheeran, Shawn Mendes will perform at Prince William's Earthshot Prize Awards
School warns parents of allowing children to watch 'graphic' Squid Game

School warns parents of allowing children to watch 'graphic' Squid Game
Kate Middleton, Emma Watson to announce winners at Earthshot Prize Awards

Kate Middleton, Emma Watson to announce winners at Earthshot Prize Awards
Kim Kardashian leaves fans in hysterics during SNL monologue

Kim Kardashian leaves fans in hysterics during SNL monologue

The Firm ‘desperate to escape’ shadow of Prince Andrew’s shame at Jubilee

The Firm ‘desperate to escape’ shadow of Prince Andrew’s shame at Jubilee
Yolanda shares childhood photos of daughter Bella Hadid on her 25th birthday

Yolanda shares childhood photos of daughter Bella Hadid on her 25th birthday
Prince Harry branded ‘constant reminder of royal failings’: ‘He’s done’

Prince Harry branded ‘constant reminder of royal failings’: ‘He’s done’
Kate Middleton to make TV debut with top UK producers

Kate Middleton to make TV debut with top UK producers
Prince William, Kate Middleton at the cusp of major marital difficulties

Prince William, Kate Middleton at the cusp of major marital difficulties

Latest

view all