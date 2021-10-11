 
Demi Lovato releases new single in memory of late friend Tommy

Demi Lovato took to their social media and dropped their new single, titled Unforgettable

American singer Demi Lovato is remembering their late friend who passed away over a drug addiction.

The 29-year-old Grammy Award-nominee took to their social media and dropped their new single, titled Unforgettable (Tommy’s Song), in memory of their late friend who died two years ago.

"Two years ago I lost someone who meant so much to me. His name was Tommy and he was such a beautiful, special man," they wrote as sharing a clip of the song on their Instagram.

"I wrote this song the day after I found out that he had lost his battle with addiction,” added Lovato.

Through the help of the track, Lovato is promoting the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s hotline [1-800-662-HELP].

The singer further announced that the net proceeds for the song will go to The Voices Project, which is a grassroots recovery advocacy organization.

"This disease is extremely cunning and powerful," wrote Lovato. 

