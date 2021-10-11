Balmain designer Olivier Rousteing shares he was burned in gruesome accident

Balmain designer Olivier Rousteing wore his heart on his sleeve and revealed that he suffered severe burns in a fireplace explosion at his home last year.

Taking to Instagram, the 36-year-old said that he was "finally ready to share" the gruesome story.

"I’ve been hiding this for too long and it’s time for you to know," he wrote.

Alongside the caption the French designer shared a photo of himself covered in bandages along with burns on his face.

Having recovered privately, he kept his scars hidden with face masks, clothing and wore "multiple rings" on his fingers during "many interviews and [photoshoots]."

"I did everything to hide this story from as many people as possible and trying to keep the secret with my teams and friends for too long," he wrote.

"To be honest I am not really sure why I was so ashamed, maybe this obsession with perfection that fashion is known for and my own insecurities."

