Jo Jo Siwa looks amazing while dancing as Prince Charming

American dancer and singer Jo Jo Siwa stunned everybody and earned the highest score in the dancing competition 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 30 while performing Cinderella’s Prince Charming.



The dancers performed Heroes Songs on the first night of Disney Week - dubbed as Heroes Night. Jo Jo Siwan opened the show with a mesmerising performance and got good score - so far the highest in the season.

For Disney Heroes Night, JoJo Siwa and her partner Jenna Johnson performed a Viennese waltz to "A Dream is a Wish Your Heart Makes" from the animated classic "Cinderella."



Playing the Prince Charming, Siwa was dressed in a dapper white and gold suit while Johnson rocked a sparkling blue gown.

The pair's graceful moves got the judges giving them 35 out of 40 points - the highest score of the season.