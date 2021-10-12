 
entertainment
Tuesday Oct 12 2021
By
Web Desk

Jo Jo Siwa looks amazing while dancing as Prince Charming

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Oct 12, 2021

Jo Jo Siwa looks amazing while dancing as Prince Charming

American dancer and singer Jo Jo Siwa stunned everybody and earned the highest score in the dancing competition 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 30 while performing Cinderella’s Prince Charming.

The dancers performed Heroes Songs on the first night of Disney Week - dubbed as Heroes Night. Jo Jo Siwan opened the show with a mesmerising performance and got good score - so far the highest in the season.

For Disney Heroes Night, JoJo Siwa and her partner Jenna Johnson performed a Viennese waltz to "A Dream is a Wish Your Heart Makes" from the animated classic "Cinderella."

Playing the Prince Charming, Siwa was dressed in a dapper white and gold suit while Johnson rocked a sparkling blue gown.

The pair's graceful moves got the judges giving them 35 out of 40 points - the highest score of the season.  

More From Entertainment:

Amy Winehouse belongings to go up for auction in the US

Amy Winehouse belongings to go up for auction in the US
Netflix defends Chappelle, suspending staff protesting his transphobic show

Netflix defends Chappelle, suspending staff protesting his transphobic show
Demi Lovato believes term 'alien' derogatory

Demi Lovato believes term 'alien' derogatory
French film festival back with a bang in Hollywood

French film festival back with a bang in Hollywood
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to skip Princess Diana event

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to skip Princess Diana event
Balmain designer Olivier Rousteing shares he was burned in gruesome accident

Balmain designer Olivier Rousteing shares he was burned in gruesome accident
TikTok's second-most star Khaby Lame loses followers

TikTok's second-most star Khaby Lame loses followers
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘not interested’ in Firm relations after Diana invite snub

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘not interested’ in Firm relations after Diana invite snub
Director Villeneuve hopes to win over fans old and new with 'Dune' film

Director Villeneuve hopes to win over fans old and new with 'Dune' film
Queen ‘damaging image by allowing Prince Andrew to hide’: report

Queen ‘damaging image by allowing Prince Andrew to hide’: report
‘Isolated’ Prince Andrew’s royal future sealed: ‘Adamant to cling on’

‘Isolated’ Prince Andrew’s royal future sealed: ‘Adamant to cling on’
Timothee Chalamet shares snaps teasing upcoming film Wonka

Timothee Chalamet shares snaps teasing upcoming film Wonka

Latest

view all