'Radiant' Kylie Jenner ready to welcome baby no. 2

Kylie Jenner seems to be more than ready to welcome her second child.

The makeup mogul, who is expecting her second child with rapper Travis Scott, went with friends to an immersive Halloween experience in Los Angeles.

A source told People, that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was very "hands-on" with her first daughter Stormi at the venue adding that she is "definitely ready" for a second child.

"She was in a great mood, looked radiant and was glowing as she took the very happy family to the family-friendly Halloween experience," the source said. 

"The kids rode the carousel together with their faces painted and enjoyed carnival toys as well as trick-or-treating."

The source adds, "Kylie was very hands-on all night. She's definitely ready for baby No. 2."

