Tuesday Oct 12 2021
Prince William sits for interview ahead of inaugural Earthshot Prize ceremony

Tuesday Oct 12, 2021

Prince William sits for interview ahead of inaugural Earthshot Prize ceremony

Prince William sat for an interview with BBC Newscast's Adam Fleming at Kinsington Place ahead of the inaugural Earthshot Prize ceremony this Sunday.

The prince, who talked about the climate change in the interview, has been lauded for doing his bit to encourage ideas that preserve people's lifestyles but cut carbon emissions.

Kate Middleton and Emma Watson will announce winners of Earthshot Prize on October 18.

Hosted by Dermot O'Leary, the show would include performances from Coldplay, Ed Sheeran, Shawn Mendes, Lord KSI and Yemi Alade.

William launched a multi-million pound prize last year to encourage the world’s greatest problem-solvers to find answers to Earth’s biggest environmental problems, saying the planet was now at a tipping point.

The Earthshot Prize, described in its publicity as the “most prestigious environmental prize in history”, will be awarded to five winners a year over the next decade with the aim of producing at least 50 solutions to the world’s most pressing challenges.


