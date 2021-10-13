 
HAHiba Anjum

Dwayne Johnson gushes over ‘Face Off’s success on YouTube

HAHiba Anjum

Dwayne Johnson recently rejoiced over the overwhelming success of his first-ever rap song named Face Off, alongside Tech n9ne.

The Rock announced the news in an Instagram post that showed off his overwhelming gratitude and excitement over the success.

The post even included a video appreciation segment that features a teaser to the song and a text that reads, “Face Off #1 trending music video on YouTube.”

It also included a shout out highlighting the names of all the minds that worked to bring it to life, from Tech N9ne, Joey Cool, King Iso, and even Dwayne himself.

The caption going alongside the note read, “And now #FACEOFF is the #1 TRENDING VIDEO ON YOUTUBE!!!”

He also signed off adding, “Our video is bad [expletive] and brilliantly shot — edge, intensity, grit, quality & relentless energy. Check us out on @youtube and ENJOY OUR VIDEO!!”

