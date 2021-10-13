 
entertainment
Wednesday Oct 13 2021
By
Web Desk

Megan Thee Stallion addresses the stigma around therapy in Black families

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Oct 13, 2021

Megan Thee Stallion addresses the stigma around therapy in Black families
Megan Thee Stallion addresses the stigma around therapy in Black families

Megan Thee Stallion recently weighed in on the stigmas Black families associate with seeking therapy.

Megan got candid over it all during an appearance on Taraji P. Henson's Facebook Watch series Peace of Mind with Taraji.

There she was quoted saying, “I feel like right now mental health is more important to me, more than ever, because I have more pressure on me than I feel like I used to have...when I was Megan and I wasn’t as criticized and under such a magnifying glass as I am now.”

She also recalled, “It was never a conversation that was on the table. Now in this space, I’ve lost both of my parents. So now I’m like ‘Oh, my gosh, who do I talk to? What do I do?’ And I just started learning that it’s okay to ask for help. And it’s okay to want to go get therapy.”

“As a Black person and when you think of therapy, you think, 'oh my gosh I’m weak.’ Like you think of medication and you just think the worst. ‘Cause that’s kind of what you see on TV too.”

“Therapy wasn’t even presented in the media as something that was good. Now it’s becoming safe to say, ‘All right now, it’s a little too much going on, somebody help me'.”

“When people start to see me a lot or when my schedule gets really full, I’m probably going through something because I want to keep my mind busy.”

During the course of the interview, the singer also detailed her biggest coping mechanism and admitted it relies around the support of loved ones, like her boyfriend.

She told the host, “My boyfriend does make me very happy” and “He definitely takes care of me emotionally. He makes my brain feel good. He makes my heart feel good. He moves me, he inspires me. We just feel like a real team.”

More From Entertainment:

Olivia Rodrigo addresses commitment to therapy: ‘It helps a lot’

Olivia Rodrigo addresses commitment to therapy: ‘It helps a lot’
‘Star Trek’ star Shatner space-bound with Blue Origin

‘Star Trek’ star Shatner space-bound with Blue Origin
Pakistan turns purple for BTS Jimin’s birthday celebrations

Pakistan turns purple for BTS Jimin’s birthday celebrations
Kim Kardashian dishes over ‘meanest thing’ daughter North has ever said

Kim Kardashian dishes over ‘meanest thing’ daughter North has ever said
Kenneth Branagh's ‘Belfast’ gets UK premiere as Oscar buzz grows

Kenneth Branagh's ‘Belfast’ gets UK premiere as Oscar buzz grows
Dwayne Johnson gushes over ‘Face Off’s success on YouTube

Dwayne Johnson gushes over ‘Face Off’s success on YouTube
Cardi B fawns over birthday Mansion given by husband Offset

Cardi B fawns over birthday Mansion given by husband Offset
Smokey Robinson almost died while battling COVID-19

Smokey Robinson almost died while battling COVID-19

Zendaya opens up about dating Tom Holland while in the spotlight

Zendaya opens up about dating Tom Holland while in the spotlight
Lilibet has filled Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s lives with ‘love and gratitude’: source

Lilibet has filled Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s lives with ‘love and gratitude’: source

Latest

view all