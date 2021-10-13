 
Interest in Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may eventually wane: royal expert

The British media and royal expert continue to discuss and criticise Prince Harry and Meghan Markle since the couple stepped down from their royal duties to live a financially independent life.

Royal biographer Angela Levin on Wednesday said that interest in Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may eventually wane.

Speaking on a talk-show , she said "The longer they're away and don't come to the UK, I think interest in them will diminish, because they haven't got up to date sort of understanding of what's going on."

Meghan and Harry are settled in the United States with their two children. The couple welcomed their second child, a daughter, a few months ago.

Harry visited the UK twice since leaving his country for a new life in the US.

He had attended his grandfather Prince Philip's funeral in April and later visited the UK to unveil a statue of Princess Diana. 

