Wednesday Oct 13 2021
Why Prince William had 'Ant-Man' with him during latest royal activity?

Wednesday Oct 13, 2021

Prince William and Kate Middleton visited  Kew Gardens to take part in a "Generation Earthshot" event with children from a school to generate big and bold ideas to repair the planet and to help spark a lasting enthusiasm for the natural world, according to a statement.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to take part in a series of fun, engaging and thought-provoking activities developed as part of Generation Earthshot.

During his conversation with children Prince William was pictured with "Ant Man".

According to Daily Mail journalist Rebecca, " it’s all about encouraging the children to use a superhero power to help save the world."


