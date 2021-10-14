Kim Kardashian becomes sole owner of Hidden Hills home as she pays $20 million to Kanye West

Reality star Kim Kardashian bought Kanye West's out of their marital home for $20 million in cash as they proceeded with divorce.

Kim, 40, is now the sole owner of the Hidden Hills estate that she shared with the 44-year-old rapper for seven years.



The SKIMS mogul has lived at the home with their four children since she filed for divorce from West in February.

As per reports, negotiations were said to be 'extremely cordial' and Kim paid Kanye $20 million. The couple bought the mansion in 2014 for $20 million and Kanye led a complete redesign of the home.

