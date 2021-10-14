 
Olivia Rodrigo weighs in on the toxic nature of social media

Olivia Rodrigo recently wore her heart on her sleeve and weighed in on the toxicity that is present within the internet and social media landscapes.

Rodrigo addressed her feelings while sitting for an interview with Rolling Stone for their Musicians on Musicians issue.

During the course of the chat, she was quoted saying, "Somewhere around 22, I stopped reading everything because it wasn't really relevant to my personal growth and evolution."

"I had enough people around me who would point out blind spots whether I wanted them to or not. And I love therapy, so I've always had a huge team of therapists. But at the end of the day, it became 'Who do I feel seen by?'"

She also went on to say, "I've taken the same route as you have and just don't look at it. I don't think anyone is meant to look at that stuff."

"I don't think we as human beings are supposed to know what thousands of people think about what we wore or what we said or how we talk."

"I think having separation is really important — realizing that that's not real life, you know what I mean? That world that is created online, it's just one facet of this very big human existence."

Rodrigo also went on to say, "For a long time, I had a hard time separating those two things. I could be kind and smart and have all of these awesome things, but if I didn't showcase them on Instagram and nobody saw it, did it truly happen?"

