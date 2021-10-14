 
Thursday Oct 14 2021
Khloe Kardashian corrects people for saying daughter True is 'big'

Thursday Oct 14, 2021

Khloe Kardashian corrects people for saying daughter True is big

Khloe Kardashian is doing everything she can to protect her daughter True Thompson from have self-image issues.

Speaking to Health Magazine, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star opened up with her very public experience with body shaming and what precautions she is taking to make sure that the three-year-old does not have to face something similar.

"When it comes to food — I had so many issues," she said. 

"It wasn't from one person, I guess just from society or how people critiqued my body. So I don't play when it comes to True. She's very tall. People will always say, 'She's so big.' And I'll say, 'Oh, she's so tall.' I try to make them be more descriptive. I know what an adult means when they say that, but I don't want her to misinterpret that."

The Good American founder, who shares her child with ex Tristan Thompson, shared that True is "really tough" but added that she does "try to always tell her that it's okay if she cries or if something is wrong."

