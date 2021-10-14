Prince Andrew to still be prosecuted after evading Scotland Yard investigations

Experts believe Prince Andrew still risks a possible prosecution in the US despite having been cleared of all charges by Scotland Yard.

This observation has been made by famed US attorney Nick Goldstone during his candid interview.

He started off with a warning for Prince Andrew and admitted that US authorities may take a “greater interest” into his alleged activities as a result of the attention Ms Virginia Giuffre’s case is attracting.

He was quoted telling iNews, Prince Andrew “could be subject to being summoned by the criminal authorities” if a criminal case drops.

The expert also warned that the royal may also be served with an extradition warrant upon request of the US prosecuting authorities during the course of the case.

He further went on to say, “In the civil context, he cannot be subpoenaed or extradited, but in a criminal context he might be.”