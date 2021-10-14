 
Thursday Oct 14 2021
Prince William sparks public fury over climate crisis comments: 'Go fix Harry first’

Thursday Oct 14, 2021

Prince William has been bashed for making comments on the climate crisis, without ‘starting at his home turf’ with Prince Harry.

The deputy leader of The Reclaim Party, Martin Daubney referenced Prince William’s comments and admitted on Twitter, “Perhaps before Prince William sticks his nose into William Shatner's Blue Origin flight business he could have a word with his own brother?”

Mr Daubney also went on to Prince Harry’s claims and added, “Harry lecturing others on climate change while enjoying endless private jet trips is a problem nearer to home.”

Check it out below:


