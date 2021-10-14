 
entertainment
Thursday Oct 14 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince William less than impressed with space tourism race

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 14, 2021


Prince William was less than impressed over the recent space tourism frenzy that kicked off with Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin project.

Speaking to the BBC, the Duke of Cambridge, expressed that space tourism was not one that is urgent in relation to his initiative to "repair our planet" as he encouraged the world’s billionaires to get their heads together to fix the world.

"We need some of the world’s greatest brains and minds fixed on trying to repair this planet, not trying to find the next place to go and live," the prince said.

Prince William’s comment comes after Star Trek’s William Shatner, who is 90-years-old, became the oldest man to travel into space on Bezos’ rocket.

The Amazon founder is currently on the space race with Richard Branson and Elon Musk to make the space travel industry a reality. 

More From Entertainment:

Ray J discharged from hospital after battling pneumonia

Ray J discharged from hospital after battling pneumonia
'The Tender Bar': First trailer for Ben Affleck's George Clooney directorial film released

'The Tender Bar': First trailer for Ben Affleck's George Clooney directorial film released

Royal biographer comments on Prince Harry and Meghan's 'impact partnership'

Royal biographer comments on Prince Harry and Meghan's 'impact partnership'

Britney Spears feels ‘abandoned’ by Jamie Lynn amid conservatorship fight

Britney Spears feels ‘abandoned’ by Jamie Lynn amid conservatorship fight
Dirilis:Ertugrul: Ilbilge Hatun actress celebrates wedding anniversary

Dirilis:Ertugrul: Ilbilge Hatun actress celebrates wedding anniversary

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s rep clears Lilibet christening plans

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s rep clears Lilibet christening plans
Prince William sparks public fury over climate crisis comments: 'Go fix Harry first’

Prince William sparks public fury over climate crisis comments: 'Go fix Harry first’
Prince William criticises space tourism

Prince William criticises space tourism

BTS Suga's take on the ‘prolonged’ covid-19 isolation: 'Find your silver lining'

BTS Suga's take on the ‘prolonged’ covid-19 isolation: 'Find your silver lining'
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry called out with Lilibet christening warning

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry called out with Lilibet christening warning
Jamie Lee Curtis channels mum's 'Psycho' character at 'Halloween Kills' premiere

Jamie Lee Curtis channels mum's 'Psycho' character at 'Halloween Kills' premiere
Sheryl Underwood took anger management classes on CBS' advice: Sharon Osbourne

Sheryl Underwood took anger management classes on CBS' advice: Sharon Osbourne

Latest

view all