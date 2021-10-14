Prince William less than impressed with space tourism race





Prince William was less than impressed over the recent space tourism frenzy that kicked off with Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin project.

Speaking to the BBC, the Duke of Cambridge, expressed that space tourism was not one that is urgent in relation to his initiative to "repair our planet" as he encouraged the world’s billionaires to get their heads together to fix the world.

"We need some of the world’s greatest brains and minds fixed on trying to repair this planet, not trying to find the next place to go and live," the prince said.

Prince William’s comment comes after Star Trek’s William Shatner, who is 90-years-old, became the oldest man to travel into space on Bezos’ rocket.

The Amazon founder is currently on the space race with Richard Branson and Elon Musk to make the space travel industry a reality.