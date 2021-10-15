 
entertainment
Friday Oct 15 2021
By
Web Desk

Addison Rae looks for 'new job' after reported TikTok ban

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 15, 2021

Addison Rae looks for new job after reported TikTok ban

Addison Rae may have said goodbye to her TikTok career as she is reportedly banned from the platform.

The He’s All That actress took to Twitter late Thursday night sharing that she was permanently banned from the social media platform.

While the video-sharing platform has yet to confirm the news, the social media star joked that its “time to get a job”.

If the news turns out to be true, she would have been banned having amassed 85 million TikTok followers, becoming one of the most followed TikTok creator on the platform.

It is pertinent to mention that she is no stranger to controversy as her dances would often come under fire for being copied off of other creators who would not get nearly as much attention.

More From Entertainment:

Gordon Ramsay's wife painfully recalls couple's 2016 miscarriage

Gordon Ramsay's wife painfully recalls couple's 2016 miscarriage

Prince William shares perplexing fears over Prince George’s future

Prince William shares perplexing fears over Prince George’s future
Akcent to spend holidays in Hunza to show the world Pakistan is ‘safe and beautiful’

Akcent to spend holidays in Hunza to show the world Pakistan is ‘safe and beautiful’
Dwayne Johnson gifts old high school Freedom hype video project

Dwayne Johnson gifts old high school Freedom hype video project
Robin Williams’ daughter pleads fans to stop sending her the viral impression of her dad

Robin Williams’ daughter pleads fans to stop sending her the viral impression of her dad
Matthew Mindler mom issues statement after autopsy results come in: report

Matthew Mindler mom issues statement after autopsy results come in: report
Cher sues Mary Bono over Sonny & Cher song royalties

Cher sues Mary Bono over Sonny & Cher song royalties
Daniel Craig lends advice to future James Bond

Daniel Craig lends advice to future James Bond
Queen Elizabeth irritated by leaders who just talk on climate change

Queen Elizabeth irritated by leaders who just talk on climate change
World's tallest woman says it's OK to stand out

World's tallest woman says it's OK to stand out
Miley Cyrus shares panic attack experience with concert crowd: ‘Need to be honest’

Miley Cyrus shares panic attack experience with concert crowd: ‘Need to be honest’
Drake fawns over Adele’s ‘Easy On You’ MV releases: ‘For my best friend’

Drake fawns over Adele’s ‘Easy On You’ MV releases: ‘For my best friend’

Latest

view all