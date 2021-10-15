 
Friday Oct 15 2021
'Ultimate jewel' Queen Elizabeth II should be used 'sparingly'

Friday Oct 15, 2021

Since the Queen was spotted using a cane it sparked concern over her health.

While it was clarified that she used the walking stick "for comfort", royal expert Camilla Tominey is of the opinion that "every measure" should be taken in a bid to make the Queen comfortable during her public engagements.

Writing in the Telegraph she said: "I appreciate it is difficult, at a time when the upper echelons of the monarchy have become depleted in the absence of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Prince Andrew, for there to be enough members of the Royal family to go around.

"Hence the need for the Queen to be front and centre of major occasions like this important century celebration and other high-level powwows like the G7 and forthcoming COP26 climate change summit.

"However, since she is undoubtedly the ultimate jewel in the crown, the Queen should arguably be used sparingly.

"Quality not quantity should continue to be the focus leading up to the day on April 21, 2026, when the Queen faces the dilemma of whether or not to send herself a telegram!"

