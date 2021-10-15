Queen Elizabeth advised against consuming her favourite evening drink

While Queen Elizabeth II has been very cautious about her health doctors have added an extra layer of precaution for her to observe.

According to sources, she is advised against enjoying her favourite evening drink so that she remains her fittest in the upcoming Jubilee celebrations.

As per Vanity Fair, advisors have asked her to skip her evening martini so that she is in top form.

"The Queen has been told to give up her evening drink which is usually a martini,” the source said.

"It’s not really a big deal for her, she is not a big drinker but it seems a trifle unfair that at this stage in her life she’s having to give up one of very few pleasures."