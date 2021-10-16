Britney Spears to ‘celebrate Christmas early’ after conservatorship drama

Britney Spears recently took to social media and highlighted some of her intentions to ‘celebrate Christmas early’ and ‘find more joy’ after a long and lengthy conservatorship battle.

Britney shared the news on Instagram via a caption that read, "For so many years I was always told if I succeeded at things, it could end … and it never did !!!" she continued. "I worked so hard but now that it's here and getting closer and closer to ending I'm very happy but there's a lot of things that scare me!!!"

"I started experiencing that when I got the keys to my car for the first time 4 months ago and it's been 13 years !!!!"

Hence, "I'm celebrating Christmas way early this year … because why not ???!!!" she explained. "I believe any reason to find more joy in life is a good idea … and it's no secret that I've been through it in the past … so I might have to do things a little differently from now on !!"

"In the meantime … I'm staying clear of the business which is all I've ever known my whole life … which is why this is so very confusing for me !!! Anyway … God bless you all !!!"



