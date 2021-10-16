 
entertainment
Saturday Oct 16 2021
By
HAHiba Anjum

Britney Spears to ‘celebrate Christmas early’ after conservatorship drama

By
HAHiba Anjum

Saturday Oct 16, 2021

Britney Spears to ‘celebrate Christmas early’ after conservatorship drama
Britney Spears to ‘celebrate Christmas early’ after conservatorship drama

Britney Spears recently took to social media and highlighted some of her intentions to ‘celebrate Christmas early’ and ‘find more joy’ after a long and lengthy conservatorship battle.

Britney shared the news on Instagram via a caption that read, "For so many years I was always told if I succeeded at things, it could end … and it never did !!!" she continued. "I worked so hard but now that it's here and getting closer and closer to ending I'm very happy but there's a lot of things that scare me!!!"

"I started experiencing that when I got the keys to my car for the first time 4 months ago and it's been 13 years !!!!"

Hence, "I'm celebrating Christmas way early this year … because why not ???!!!" she explained. "I believe any reason to find more joy in life is a good idea … and it's no secret that I've been through it in the past … so I might have to do things a little differently from now on !!"

"In the meantime … I'm staying clear of the business which is all I've ever known my whole life … which is why this is so very confusing for me !!! Anyway … God bless you all !!!"


More From Entertainment:

Lili Bernard sues Bill Cosby in New Jersey

Lili Bernard sues Bill Cosby in New Jersey
Golden Globes still on, despite TV dropping the awards show

Golden Globes still on, despite TV dropping the awards show
Pink shares loving tribute to late dad Jim: ‘I only knew you for 42 years’

Pink shares loving tribute to late dad Jim: ‘I only knew you for 42 years’
Dwayne Johnson addresses the places he feels most ‘at peace’

Dwayne Johnson addresses the places he feels most ‘at peace’
Sir Elton John overjoyed as he tops UK singles chart for the first time in 16 years

Sir Elton John overjoyed as he tops UK singles chart for the first time in 16 years
Gigi Hadid cuts a cool figure in cuffed jeans and leather blazer during NYC walk

Gigi Hadid cuts a cool figure in cuffed jeans and leather blazer during NYC walk
Adele reveals her divorce inspired comeback to music world

Adele reveals her divorce inspired comeback to music world
Jennifer Lopez to marry Ben Affleck soon

Jennifer Lopez to marry Ben Affleck soon
Bella Hadid leaves nothing to imagine as she shares her new photos

Bella Hadid leaves nothing to imagine as she shares her new photos
Miley Cyrus gears up for her next project

Miley Cyrus gears up for her next project
Jonathan Goodwin, Britain’s Got Talent star, left with brutal injuries after his stunt went wrong

Jonathan Goodwin, Britain’s Got Talent star, left with brutal injuries after his stunt went wrong
'Kurulus: Osman': Turgut Bey fans disappointed after watching episode 2 of season 3

'Kurulus: Osman': Turgut Bey fans disappointed after watching episode 2 of season 3

Latest

view all