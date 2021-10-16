 
Showbiz
Saturday Oct 16 2021
By
Web Desk

Jacqueline Fernandez shoots with '365 Days' actor in viral video

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 16, 2021

Jacqueline Fernandez shoots with 365 days actor in viral video
Jacqueline Fernandez shoots with '365 days' actor in viral video

Jacqueline Fernandez is collaborating with famous Italian actor, Michele Morrone.

Morrone, who rose to fame as a global star with his role as Don Massimo Torricelli in movie 365 Days, is shooting with Jacqueline in Dubai.

A source close to the Indian actor dished her excitement ahead of the collaboration.  

"Jacqueline Fernandez flew to Dubai a couple of days ago. She had a list of things lined up for her. She started off with finishing of the events first and the most awaited collaboration for later. Jacqueline is currently shooting with the Italian actor Michele Morrone for a project in Dubai,' said source.

Jacqueline's new photo shoot comes after the release of her horror-comedy film, Bhoot Police starring Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor and Yami Gautam.


More From Showbiz:

Katrina Kaif is all praises for rumoured boyfriend Vicky Kaushal: ‘pure talent, raw, honest, heartbreaking’

Katrina Kaif is all praises for rumoured boyfriend Vicky Kaushal: ‘pure talent, raw, honest, heartbreaking’
Sara Bharwana takes over Atif Aslam's Instagram: 'happy birthday to me'

Sara Bharwana takes over Atif Aslam's Instagram: 'happy birthday to me'
Imran Ashraf, Sadia Khan exude infectious chemistry for new 'Soch' single

Imran Ashraf, Sadia Khan exude infectious chemistry for new 'Soch' single
Kuch Kuch Hota Hai turns 23: Karan Johar celebrates 'pyaar, dosti and a bunch of memories'

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai turns 23: Karan Johar celebrates 'pyaar, dosti and a bunch of memories'
Katrina Kaif was a 'perfect' hostess at Vicky Kaushal's 'Sardar Udham' screening: Source

Katrina Kaif was a 'perfect' hostess at Vicky Kaushal's 'Sardar Udham' screening: Source
Kareena Kapoor's anniversary note for Saif Ali Khan dishes when they first met

Kareena Kapoor's anniversary note for Saif Ali Khan dishes when they first met
‘Ertugrul’ star Esra Bilgic celebrates 29th birthday

‘Ertugrul’ star Esra Bilgic celebrates 29th birthday
Bilal Ashraf to play Mahira Khan's husband in 'Ek Hai Nigar'

Bilal Ashraf to play Mahira Khan's husband in 'Ek Hai Nigar'
Iqra Aziz, little Kabir twin in adorable blue outfits for BTS photo

Iqra Aziz, little Kabir twin in adorable blue outfits for BTS photo
Saba Qamar drops first look as police officer for project 'Serial Killer'

Saba Qamar drops first look as police officer for project 'Serial Killer'
Aryan Drug Case: Star kid speaks to parents Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri on video call

Aryan Drug Case: Star kid speaks to parents Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri on video call
Gadar 2: Sunny Deol is back as Tara Singh in much-anticipated sequel

Gadar 2: Sunny Deol is back as Tara Singh in much-anticipated sequel

Latest

view all