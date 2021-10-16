Kate Middleton and Prince William react to David Amess's murder

Prince William and Kate Middleton on Saturday condemned the killing of Conservative MP Sir David Amess.



In a statement on their official social media accounts, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge said, "We are shocked and saddened by the murder of Sir David Amess, who dedicated 40 years of his life to serving his community."

They said "Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and colleagues."

The British lawmaker was stabbed to death on Friday at a meeting with voters from his constituency.



Amess, 69, from Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party, was knifed repeatedly in the attack at about midday in the Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea, east of London.

