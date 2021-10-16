 
entertainment
Saturday Oct 16 2021
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton and Prince William react to David Amess's murder

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 16, 2021

Kate Middleton and Prince William react to David Amesss murder

Prince William and Kate Middleton on Saturday condemned the killing of Conservative MP Sir David Amess.

In a statement on their official social media accounts, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge said, "We are shocked and saddened by the murder of Sir David Amess, who dedicated 40 years of his life to serving his community."

They said "Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and colleagues."

The British lawmaker was stabbed to death on Friday at a meeting with voters from his constituency.

Amess, 69, from Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party, was knifed repeatedly in the attack at about midday in the Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea, east of London.

More From Entertainment:

I'm scared to do anything because I'm afraid I'll make a mistake: Britney Spears

I'm scared to do anything because I'm afraid I'll make a mistake: Britney Spears
Black Panther star Dorothy Steel dies at 95

Black Panther star Dorothy Steel dies at 95
Simone Biles marks 2021 the most 'courageous' year of her career

Simone Biles marks 2021 the most 'courageous' year of her career
Medal for Prince William's Earthshot Prize unveiled

Medal for Prince William's Earthshot Prize unveiled

Dwayne Johnson spills the beans on his emotional triggers

Dwayne Johnson spills the beans on his emotional triggers
Lorde shares the age-old trick to beat stage fright with David Byrne

Lorde shares the age-old trick to beat stage fright with David Byrne
Adele weighs in on ‘hard’ 30 album release: ‘I feel like I lost sight’

Adele weighs in on ‘hard’ 30 album release: ‘I feel like I lost sight’
Selena Gomez details ‘immense pressure’ to be a ‘good role model’

Selena Gomez details ‘immense pressure’ to be a ‘good role model’
Miley Cyrus pens note highlighting ‘intense spurts of change’

Miley Cyrus pens note highlighting ‘intense spurts of change’
Lili Bernard sues Bill Cosby in New Jersey

Lili Bernard sues Bill Cosby in New Jersey
Britney Spears reveals intentions to move away: ‘The system here is disgusting’

Britney Spears reveals intentions to move away: ‘The system here is disgusting’

Latest

view all