Black Panther star Dorothy Steel dies at 95

Actress Dorothy Steel has breathed her last at the age of 95. The star was famously known for her role as a tribal elder in Black Panther.

According to the actor's agent, Steel passed away on Friday morning at her abode in Detroit.

Steel was also shooting the much-anticipated sequel of Black Panther and deemed the role to be her 'last.'

A source close to the actor said that the Marvel star fought bravely in her last moments.

"She went out strong," the spokesperson said.