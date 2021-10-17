Justin Bieber has got an amazing fan in Diane Keaton

Pop singer Justin Bieber has a great fan in American actress Diane Keaton who starred in the singer's new music video for one of his latest tracks, “Ghost.”



After working for Justin Bieber's video, the 75-year-old actress became a great fan of the 27-year-old singer.

The song “Ghost” was a part of Justin Bieber’s sixth studio album, Justice, which he released on March 19, 2021. The Colin Tilley-directed music video starring Diane Keaton came to the fore on October 8, 2021. She plays Bieber’s relative.

Diane Keaton showered praise on Justin Bieber as she wrote in on her Instagram feed, “AM I DREAMING??? WHAT AN HONOR IT WAS TO WORK WITH JUSTIN BIEBER AND HIS INCREDIBLE TEAM!!!”

Speaking in an interview with People, she again raved about the singer on October 13 when she termed her experience of performing in Justin Bieber's video as “friendly, open, loose, and unique.”



“Justin was kind to everyone, and his team was perfection,” Keaton said.

“I once directed a music video but have never been in one. It is nothing like playing a part in a movie.”

Earlier also in 2015 while appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres show, Diane Keaton fangirled over Justin Bieber. The programme culminated with Justin Bieber coming from backstage and hugging a starstruck actress.